HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.0 %

WPC opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.92. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.51%.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

