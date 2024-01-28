HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.82. 158,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,908. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.27. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.