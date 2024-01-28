HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $520.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.61.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $3.73 on Friday, reaching $478.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,064. The company has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $479.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.94. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

