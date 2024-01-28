HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $694,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% during the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,997 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,291. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.86 and its 200-day moving average is $233.91. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $258.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.