HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $769,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,608,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $112.09. The company had a trading volume of 209,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,684. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

