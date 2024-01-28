HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 16,757.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,049,000 after purchasing an additional 497,521 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $77,625,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $36,520,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE:DEO traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,427. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.70. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.