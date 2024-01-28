HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 336,268 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $41,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 27.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 728,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,230,000 after acquiring an additional 158,265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OLLI opened at $72.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $83.19.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.23.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

