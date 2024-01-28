HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,926,000. Baugh & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $2,019,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $20.84 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

