HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 223 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37,248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,240,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98,060.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 903,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,485,000 after purchasing an additional 902,153 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,364,000 after purchasing an additional 457,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3,387.6% during the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 356,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 346,488 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $167.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.68 and a 200 day moving average of $147.79. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.