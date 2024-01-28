HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 0.7 %

Cummins stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.63. 647,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,150. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.