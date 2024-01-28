HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SouthState in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 324.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 400.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSB opened at $84.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.57. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $87.77.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,582.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

