HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $178.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $182.37. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

