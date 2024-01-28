HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 24,842 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,842 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,760,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,044,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,673,000 after buying an additional 533,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1,278.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 495,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,368,000 after buying an additional 459,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.37.

Shares of ZION opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.88. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

