HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 381 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $141.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.78. The company has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

