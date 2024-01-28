HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 45 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.81.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CI opened at $297.82 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $319.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.57 and a 200 day moving average of $291.44. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.