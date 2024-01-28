HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 5,946 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

