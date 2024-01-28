HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 739 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

