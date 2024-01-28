HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,297.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.6 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $14.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,326.25. The stock had a trading volume of 145,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,997. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,470.05 and a 12 month high of $2,352.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,267.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,051.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

