HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.99. 3,720,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $120.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.79 and its 200-day moving average is $100.32.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.