HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Sensus Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sensus Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 million.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SRTS

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 million, a P/E ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 15.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 29.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensus Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.