HC Wainwright Cuts InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target to $8.00

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 419.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on InflaRx from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of InflaRx stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.54. 129,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,281. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.22. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 million. On average, analysts expect that InflaRx will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InflaRx by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,733,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587,670 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of InflaRx by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 268,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 84,178 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,071,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,920,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of InflaRx by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 80,991 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

