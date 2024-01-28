HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives $297.00 Average PT from Brokerages

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $283.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.13. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.