Head-To-Head Survey: Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) & E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Veritone has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.3% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Veritone shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of E2open Parent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $149.73 million 0.42 -$25.56 million ($2.03) -0.84 E2open Parent $652.22 million 1.80 -$648.70 million ($4.30) -0.89

This table compares Veritone and E2open Parent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Veritone has higher earnings, but lower revenue than E2open Parent. E2open Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Veritone and E2open Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 3 0 1 0 1.50 E2open Parent 1 7 0 0 1.88

Veritone presently has a consensus target price of $5.31, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. E2open Parent has a consensus target price of $4.29, indicating a potential upside of 11.90%. Given Veritone’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Veritone is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -45.14% -82.59% -10.90% E2open Parent -202.58% 3.21% 1.90%

Summary

Veritone beats E2open Parent on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

