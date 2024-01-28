HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HQY. Barclays initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,892. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 200,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 507,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after purchasing an additional 120,987 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $78.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 226.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.03.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

