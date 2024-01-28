HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in HealthEquity by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in HealthEquity by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in HealthEquity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in HealthEquity by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HQY. Raymond James increased their price target on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,603 shares of company stock worth $3,179,892. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $76.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 226.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $78.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.