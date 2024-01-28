HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get HealthStream alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HealthStream

HealthStream Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

HSTM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,840. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $807.26 million, a PE ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in HealthStream by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 70.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.