Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $273.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.63 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 20.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.06. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTLF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

