Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $138.55

Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.55 ($1.76) and traded as high as GBX 141.11 ($1.79). Henderson EuroTrust shares last traded at GBX 140.75 ($1.79), with a volume of 181,186 shares.

Henderson EuroTrust Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 138.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £298.19 million, a PE ratio of 611.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

About Henderson EuroTrust

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

