Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) vs. Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Critical Survey

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Commerce and Community Trust Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce $243.30 million 2.31 $66.56 million $1.06 8.67 Community Trust Bancorp $326.31 million 2.31 $78.00 million $4.35 9.62

Community Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce. Heritage Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Heritage Commerce pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 43 consecutive years.

72.8% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Commerce and Community Trust Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Commerce 0 1 3 0 2.75 Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.97%. Given Heritage Commerce’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than Community Trust Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Commerce has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Commerce and Community Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce 26.49% 9.85% 1.19% Community Trust Bancorp 23.91% 11.88% 1.40%

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats Heritage Commerce on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; multifamily loans on residential properties; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier's checks, bank by mail, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, construction, mortgage, and personal loans; lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing; residential and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, renting safe deposit boxes, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, internet banking, and e-statement services. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

