Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hershey from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.33.

Get Hershey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.21. 1,111,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,311. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.80. Hershey has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,795 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.