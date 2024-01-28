Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,296,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66,805 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $84,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,933,000 after purchasing an additional 112,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,301,000 after acquiring an additional 103,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,765 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Price Performance

NYSE HXL opened at $66.96 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

