Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.100-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

Hexcel Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE HXL opened at $66.96 on Friday. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.67.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hexcel by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

