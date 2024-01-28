Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.67.

NYSE:HXL traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,374. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

