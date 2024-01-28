High Tide (HIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect High Tide to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

High Tide Stock Performance

Shares of HIT opened at C$0.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. High Tide has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.10.

