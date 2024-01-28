Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Stake Boosted by Welch Capital Partners LLC NY

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for 2.6% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY owned 0.20% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,398 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,091,000 after purchasing an additional 455,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,473,000 after purchasing an additional 995,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,520,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,101 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HGV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,826. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HGV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

