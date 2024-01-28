Hobart Private Capital LLC Sells 94,169 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Hobart Private Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,169 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.1% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,641. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

