Hobart Private Capital LLC Takes $227,000 Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after buying an additional 435,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,674,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,364. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

