HomeStreet (HMST) to Release Earnings on Monday

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect HomeStreet to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.27 million. On average, analysts expect HomeStreet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HMST stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. HomeStreet has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.53 million, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 55.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 55.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 38.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on HomeStreet from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.
