HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HMST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on HomeStreet from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.83.

HomeStreet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HMST traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 297,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,400. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $282.53 million, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. HomeStreet had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.27 million. Research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

Featured Stories

