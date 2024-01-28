Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61,648 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $2,328,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $201.80 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

