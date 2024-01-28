Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Boosted by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 2.5% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

NASDAQ HON opened at $201.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

