Horizen Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Horizen has a total market cap of $118.40 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $8.11 or 0.00019252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00056784 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,605,288 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.