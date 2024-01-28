Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) were down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.73. Approximately 25,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 130,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Horizon Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.07 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 89.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 352.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

