Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 1,495,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 2,719,267 shares.The stock last traded at $55.40 and had previously closed at $56.34.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.