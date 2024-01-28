Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 413.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 1.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Hubbell by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 1.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock traded down $4.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.98. The company had a trading volume of 375,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.07 and a 200 day moving average of $311.27. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.