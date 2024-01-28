Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Hubbell worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 130.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 726,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,866,000 after purchasing an additional 410,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $90,375,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,111,000 after purchasing an additional 182,790 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,529,000 after purchasing an additional 148,953 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.14.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB stock traded down $4.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.98. The company had a trading volume of 375,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,333. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $340.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

