Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.14.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Trading Down 1.4 %

HUBB traded down $4.84 on Thursday, hitting $328.98. The company had a trading volume of 375,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,333. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $340.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hubbell by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,744,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Hubbell by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,599,000 after acquiring an additional 35,752 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hubbell

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.