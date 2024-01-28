Hudock Inc. Has $12.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hudock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.55.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.