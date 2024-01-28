Hudock Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 347.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,517 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,718 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.66 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.53 and its 200 day moving average is $105.40.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

