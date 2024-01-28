Hudock Inc. Sells 1,256 Shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TACK opened at $24.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. The company has a market cap of $249.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of -0.55. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $24.97.

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

